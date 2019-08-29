Family of man fatally shot by police suing CMPD, City of Charlotte

The family of a man shot and killed by police in 2017 is suing the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and the City of Charlotte.

The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges negligence and wrongful death on the part of the police department.

Ruben Galindo was shot and killed on September 6, 2017 when officers responded to a call Galindo made, telling CMPD he was in possession of a gun.

Galindo told the operator that he wanted to turn himself in, that police were following him, and that he was tired of it. The operators asked Galindo if he had warrants for his arrest, but all he said was that he had a court date on September 9. Later on during the call, he was asked if he had been drinking or doing drugs, and Galindo admitted to using both. Click here to listen to the 911 calls from the shooting.

When officers arrived at Galindo's northeast Charlotte home, they confronted Galindo as he came from behind a wall.

Video of the shooting, released in October 2017, shows Galindo, appear in his doorway holding something in his hand. About three to four seconds later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers begin to shout orders, first in Spanish then in English, telling him to show his hands and drop his gun. Moments later, gunshots ring out and 30-year-old Galindo falls to the ground outside the northeast Charlotte apartment.

"This was avoidable. The recordings confirm what we already knew. Rueben was seeking help. He repeatedly stated he had no bullets. It has been confirmed he had no bullets. Despite prior statements, Rueben's hands were in the air," family said in a written statement.