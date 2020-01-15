Family pleads for information in 19-year-old son's murder

New video shows the car police say is connected to a murder that happened in University City and the victim’s parents plead for help finding a killer so they can get justice for their son.

CMPD is offering up to $5,000 for anyone who recognizes the car and has information about the crime.

“My son Nate was murdered here in Charlotte. He was only 19 years old,” Sonny Isenhour said.

Isenhour, a Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputy, was fighting back tears. His son Nathaniel was murdered November 25 outside of a Harris Teeter in the University area.

“Nate was a fun-loving kid. He lived life to the fullest and had a great heart."

CABARRUS COUNTY DEPUTY'S SON SHOT, KILLED IN UNIVERSITY CITY

Police released brand new surveillance video of a car they believe is connected to the murder. They say the vehicle has a distinct appearance with damage on the front right side, near the passenger's door and has a right tail light out.

Advertisement

“Not knowing is absolute torture, so please I am begging. Somebody say something.”

Nate was a college wrestler and his mother says he played a huge part in his 4-year-old brother's life.

“He would call many times and say ‘hey mom I love you, but can I talk to my brother?’ He was along with his brothers supposed to be his first football coach. He was supposed to be Brody's wrestling coach. That little boy walks around the house going ‘hey my brother told me to bend my knees and hold my hands like this to wrestle.’” Nate’s mother said.

The motive in his murder is still unclear.

“You may elude the police, but you cannot escape God.”

With this killer still on the run, Nate’s parents have a message to those responsible.

“Justice delayed is not justice denied. You need to get right with yourself because you face justice in this world or the next. It will come to you.

