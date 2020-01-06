Family says Charlotte man missing for three days

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Charlotte man who was last seen about three days ago.

Eric Byers, 56, was reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 4 around 2:40 p.m. CMPD officers were contacted after family members located Byers' unoccupied vehicle on I-85 northbound just prior to the weigh station near the Catawba River.

Family members reported last seeing and hearing from Byers during the evening of Friday, Jan. 3. A search of the area was conducted using officers, multiple K-9s, the CMPD’s Aviation Unit, and CMPD and Charlotte Fire Department Boat Units.

Byers was not located and his family and friends are concerned for his welfare. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information regarding Byers' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.