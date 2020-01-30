Fans react to news of Greg Olsen's departure from Carolina Panthers

Following a tumultuous season end, Panthers fans across Charlotte are feeling the loss of star player Greg Olsen. The news comes on top of Ron Rivera's firing and the retirement of Luke Keuchly.

“It was hard to believe at first but he's been around for a while and been one of the best tight ends in Panthers history, but he hasn't been around lately and having a new coach and coordinator with a lot of changes going through so it was a good time for him to move on,” fan Ben Lacy said.

The Panthers are facing an uphill battle for the upcoming season, losing key players like Olsen and Keuchly, and a dealing with a questionable Cam Newtown.

“I'm excited about the changes, but I'm also kind of upset. We're losing some valuable players but hopefully, this is a chance to rebuild,” said Helen Garcia.

Olsen has been crucial to the offensive line for nearly a decade, coming in clutch for Cam Newton and earning the title "Mr. Reliable."

He stands as the team's all-time leading tight end with nearly 6,500 receiving yards more than 500 receptions and 10 100-yard receiving games. He ranks second among franchise tight ends in receiving touchdowns and third all-time in receiving yards, according to the Panthers.

“I think he's a great player. I think that if it's best for him he should do what fits him best,” Colton Wood told FOX 46.

Olsen said he's taking this time to explore other opportunities and isn't ruling anything out at this time.

“I'm glad he's being able to quit so he can stay home and play with his kids and stuff while he can still get around,” said Kandy Wells.

While fans will miss seeing #88 suit up in Carolina Blue, they're wishing him all the best and looking forward to a better season next year.

“If I can make it without Luke then I guess I can make it without Greg Olsen,” said Wells.