Fast food chains prepare for virus restrictions

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Start planning your fast food fix accordingly.

Taco Bell said in a statement that in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the chains' dining rooms could close and they may only offer drive-thru and delivery services.

"We are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only where necessary," CEO Mark King said.

There is no timetable as to when the restrictions may go into effect.

Supermarket chains Harris Teeter and Publix announced on Saturday that they will be temporarily closing stores early to restock shelves and sanitize stores.

Meanwhile witnesses tell Fox 46 that the Chick-fil-A in Belmont on Saturday closed its dining room to diners and was already implementing drive-thru only services. As of Friday Chick-fil-A was saying they were reviewing strategies but nothing had been implemented yet.

