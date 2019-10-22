Fatal crash shuts down portion of Brookshire Freeway

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Tuesday night off Brookshire Freeway outside uptown Charlotte, officials said.

The wreck happened in the outer loop of Brookshire Freeway, just before the Interstate 77 ramp 5A. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the adult male victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their name has not yet been released.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Fwy, just before the I-77 NB ramp, exit 5A.

Brookshire Freeway between Tryon Street and Interstate 77 has been shut down due to the wreck. It's unclear when it will be reopened. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.