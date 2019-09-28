Fatal hit and run on I-77 in Iredell County

article

A man was killed in a hit and run while standing on the shoulder of I-77 on Saturday, authorities are saying.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to calls around 6 a.m. near the 31 mile marker to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Qitnesses say the vehicle briefly stopped but then fled the scene.

Cornelius resident Zachary Turner, 29, was later identified as the victim.

Investigators say a 2006-2009 green Volkswagon Gulf, which might have damage to the front, right side and undercarriage, is being searched for.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact officials at 828-466-5500.

This remains an open investigation.