Fatal hit-and-run on Wilkinson Boulevard, search for suspect underway

CMPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred overnight Sunday on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Fox 46 was first on the scene.

Officers responded to the incident on Wilkinson at Donald Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. and an adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, the police report indicated.

Multiple roads in the area were shut down to traffic.

This remains an active and open investigation.

