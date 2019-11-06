Fatal wreck involving logging truck shuts down I-77 NB in Iredell County

article

A fatal wreck Wednesday morning involving a logging truck will have a portion of Interstate-77 in Iredell County shut down for several hours.

The accident happened along I-77 northbound near mile marker 52. According to authorities at the scene, a logging truck flipped over, shutting down the area.

At least one person was killed in the crash. No word on their identity at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story.