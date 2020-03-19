Father accused of driving impaired over 100 mph when teen son died in High Point crash taken into custody in Charlotte

article

The father charged with murder after his teen son died in a crash has been taken into custody, according to High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt.

Roderick R. White, 39, was taken into custody on an unrelated matter in Charlotte.

In connection with the March 8 crash, White is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of felony serious injury by vehicle while driving impaired, felony hit-and-run involving death, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked after impaired driving revocation and speeding 103 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Around 3:09 a.m. on March 8, White was driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer over 100 mph while impaired on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

He lost control and ran off the right side of the road.

The Blazer hit several trees and a fence then caught fire when it came to a stop in the grass.

No one was wearing a seatbelt and three people, including his son, 18-year-old Roderick White Jr., were thrown from the Blazer. White Jr. died from his injuries.

White Sr. ran away from the scene before police arrived, police said.

The other people who were hurt in the crash had injuries that ranged from facial cuts to a broken back but are expected to survive.