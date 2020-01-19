Father accused of tackling student-athlete during wresting match

A father who came out of the stands and lunged at his son's opponent during a wrestling match on Saturday in Kannapolis is now facing charges.

Harrisburg resident Barry Jones was attending a wrestling match featuring Hickory Ridge High School where his son is on the team.

Hickory Ridge was facing off against Southeast Guilford High School Saturday at 415 East 1st Street in Kannapolis, FOX 8 WGHP reported.

Barry Jones faces charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

During his son's match, cell phone video shows Jones tackling his son's opponent after a big hit. He was subsequently arrested. The 17-year-old student-athlete who was tackled was not seriously injured.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Jones faces charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.