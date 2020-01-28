Father charged with killing 5-month-old son, CMPD says

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged a man with the death of his 5-month-old son.

Detectives say 25-year-old Quandeel Taylor, 24 has been charged with murder in the death of Payton Taylor.

On Jan. 14, Peyton was brought to Levine Children's Hospital with signs of abusive head trauma. Police launched an investigation into the child's injuries

Three days later, the hospital informed police that the baby could not survive and on Jan. 22, Peyton was pronounced dead.

Police identified the baby's father as the suspect and he was arrested on Jan. 28.

Quandeel Taylor was interviewed and taken into custody by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information has been provided at this time.