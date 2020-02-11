Father surprises son and returns home from deployment

In Hickory, a young gymnast received the surprise of a lifetime this week.

Folks can often find Matthew Alderete swinging from bars at Foothills Gymnastics. But on Monday night, to his own shock, he swung right into the arms of his own father who had been deployed for nearly one year.

"I was holding back tears," Navy Chief Petty Officer Henry Alderete said to FOX 46. "I just wanted to hug him because I hadn't seen him in so long, almost a year."

A moment of shock, before a warm embrace as Cheif Petty Officer Alderete returned home from deployment.

"It was awesome. I was just glad to come home. I hadn't seen them in 11 months," he said.

"[It's been] a little overwhelming, he's been missing him most. He's a daddy's boy and has really missed him so," Heidi Alderete, who has been married to Henry Alderete for 15 years, told FOX 46.

Deployment is something the Alderete family has become used to, but that doesn't mean it ever gets any easier.

"It's been hard. Me being 20, almost 21. I had to step up and help mom with [the] kids and everything. It was hard. I want to see what he's been doing on the ship and what he works with," Andrew Alderete said.

Although Henry and his wife have been married for more than a decade, they've only been able to live together for six years. He's is gone serving our country most of the time.

"It's good to finally see the ones I love most. The ones I do a lot of this for - for them," he said.

"I think it took a minute to register, he didn't believe it at first, but I'm pretty sure he was just as overjoyed as I was," Heidi Alderete said.

Moved to tears, it was a reunion that the Alderete family will never forget.

"[It] made me feel great because when you're out there at sea, you're always thinking about your family."