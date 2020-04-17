FBI: 'Armed and dangerous' fugitive wanted for murder in NY may be in NC

article

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who is wanted for fatally shooting a man in New York in November. The FBI believes this suspect could possibly be in North Carolina.

An Orange County grand jury indicted Jamaad Murphy in December 2019 for murder in the second degree in the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Murphy.

NYSP investigators say Napoleoni was shot outside the “Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar” at 505 Schutt Road Extension in Wallkill, NY, on November 3, 2019.

Jamaad Murphy (FBI)

Murphy is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel.”

Anyone with information regarding Murphy or his whereabouts could receive up to $10,000 leading to his arrest, and they should contact the FBI New York at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Murphy is to be considered armed and dangerous.