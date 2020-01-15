FBI offering $50,000 for man accused of human trafficking, harboring illegal aliens

article

The FBI is offering $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect accused of human trafficking and conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

Officials say Alfonso Angel Diaz-Juarez, a Mexican national, was indicted along with 13 others for running an international sex-trafficking organization in October 2013.

Diaz-Juarez was reportedly one of the most violent individuals in the organization and is the only one who has not yet been taken into custody.

According to the FBI, from 1999 through October 2013 the organization relied on “padrotes,” or pimps, to supply women and girls for the brothels, bars, and cantinas owned and operated by coconspirators.

Diaz-Juarez was one of these pimps. During the investigation, it was revealed that some women and girls were made to perform sex acts by force or coercion.

The FBI says sometimes the young women and girls were locked in rooms and Diaz-Juarez used violently punished the girls and women and used force to control them as he prostituted them in the Houston area.

On October 10, 2013, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division after Diaz-Juarez was charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

If you have any information concerning Diaz-Juarez you are asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.