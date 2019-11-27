FDA targets Charlotte CBD business over questionable cure claims

Claims that CBD can cure cancer cells, slow tumor growth, heal diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and autism have landed a Charlotte business in trouble with the Food and Drug Administration.

“We don’t ever claim that CBD is a cure,” said Derrick Raley, the owner of Private I Salon in Charlotte, who received an FDA warning letter this week.

The FDA sent out warning letters to 15 businesses across the country, including Raley’s, for selling CBD products “illegally.” Private I Salon, which sits along Sharon Amity Road, is easy to miss. Most of its business is from its hair salon. Tucked in the back, in a small room, is a small collection of CBD products.

“It is health and wellness,” he said. “It is all-natural.”

Raley says he is an Air Force veteran who was drawn to CBD as an alternative to opioids for an old training injury. He says he has been selling these products since July and has never had a problem with the FDA.

“It’s hard not to feel targeted because of, you know, my size and the amount of dispensaries in the United States,” said Raley.

Inside, FOX 46 found CBD products like oils, pre-rolled joints, food dressing and pet treats. The FDA became concerned when Raley began advertising his products as a “dietary supplement” and claimed his CBD can “kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth” and his “Cannabinoids heal” Alzheimer’s, autism, cancer, and AIDS.

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant asked how Raley could make those claims.

“I don’t see it as making a claim. I am just going through the Harvard Medical School,” said Raley. “I’m going through what I feel to be reputable resources.”

In the FDA’s 10-page letter to his business, officials said products like “CBD Weight Loss Oral Spray” are considered “unapproved new drugs” that have been “misbranded.” FDA officials say Raley’s products, like “CBD Cookie,” are considered “unsafe” and a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The FDA says Raley cannot advertise CBD as a “dietary supplement.” The agency also drew attention to questionable claims on its social media suggesting CBD is a miracle cure. FDA officials “cannot conclude that CBD is generally recognized as safe” when it comes to use in human or animal food.

“We remain concerned that some people wrongly think that the myriad of CBD products on the market, many of which are illegal, have been evaluated by the FDA and determined to be safe, or that trying CBD ‘can’t hurt’,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amy Abernethy. “Aside from one prescription drug approved to treat two pediatric epilepsy disorders, these products have not been approved by the FDA and we want to be clear that a number of questions remain regarding CBD safety – including reports of products containing contaminants, such as pesticides and heavy metals – and there are real risks that need to be considered.”

The FDA warns about “CBD toxicity” and “serious concerns about potential harm from CBD.”

Raley says he would like to see more guidance from the FDA as to what he can and can’t do when it comes to advertising his products. He now has 15 days to show in writing how he has corrected all FDA violations or face legal action including seizure and injunction.

“Are you going to change any of your advertising going forward?,” asked Grant.

“Oh definitely. Definitely,” said Raley. “Because, for one thing, I really welcome the FDA. Because with them being a government agency it is important that we follow and protect our consumers as well. So, in terms of, really adjusting our social media, really scrubbing our website, but still staying in this fight for health and wellness in a natural wellness with CBD because this isn’t going anywhere.”

The FDA says it is ramping up efforts to crack down on illegal advertising of CBD. This year alone the agency sent out 20 warning letters to businesses compared to one last year.

Read the FDA news release here.

Read the letter sent to Private I Salon here.