Federal disaster declaration granted for NC

The federal government has granted a request for a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the state.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper requested the federal declaration on Sept. 2. Cooper says North Carolina has faced difficult storms before and is preparing for Hurricane Dorian to track up the Southeast coast this week.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he was moving forward to approve the measure at the request of Senator Thom Tillis.

“We’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared," Governor Roy Cooper said. “I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings.”

LINK: Hurricane Watches, Warnings in effect along Carolina coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center adjusted its forecast tracks Tuesday, putting Dorian closer to the South and North Carolina coasts later in the week. Earlier this week Dorian pummeled parts of the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, leaving widespread devastation and at least seven people dead.

Advertisement

The storm is expected to hug the southeastern coast of the U.S., eventually making its way up to North Carolina where it could have a serious impact on the Outer Banks and the eastern counties of the state. Some of those same areas were devastated by Hurricane Matthew, and are still working to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.