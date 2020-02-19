FedEx employee fell 75 feet down an embankment, officials say

article

Emergency crews rescued a FedEx employee who fell 75 feet down an embankment early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 of someone who fell on I-85 northbound near the Yadkin River bridge.

The man, a contracted FedEx employee, was pulled from a river bend sandbar 75 feet below the bridge. Officials say he was attempting to assist a disabled driver on the side of the highway while traffic was going by and was attempting to stop traffic by using the light of his cell phone.

Several drivers went by including a tractor-trailer that struck the disabled vehicle and the FedEx employee jumped over the side, thinking it was a grass median and fell down the 75-foot embankment.

The man was transferred to the hospital conscious and with serious injuries, authorities said.

This remains an active investigation.

WATCH WEDNESDAY'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE: