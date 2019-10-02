FedEx tractor trailer catches fire on I-485 in west Charlotte

article

Backups were reported along Interstate-485 Wednesday morning after a FedEx tractor-trailer caught on fire along the highway, according to Charlotte Fire.

The vehicle caught fire at the 485 Inner Loop at the Moores Chapel exit in west Charlotte.

Both Charlotte Fire and West Meck Fire worked together to extinguish the blaze. No word on injuries at this time.

The ramp was open along with one lane of traffic on the inner belt.