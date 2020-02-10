Fetus found at NC sewer pump station, police search for mother

article

Police in North Carolina are searching for the mother of an unborn fetus that was found in a sewer pump station.

The News & Observer reports that Hillsborough police say they want to make sure the mother doesn’t have any medical problems after what might have been a miscarriage or an assault.

“We are very concerned about the mother,” Lt. Davis Trimmer said in news release.

A town utilities worker found the fetus about 10:30 a.m. Friday while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road, police said. The station had last been cleaned out on Wednesday.