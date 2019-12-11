Fewell: Newton recovering from successful foot injury; Olsen limited in practice

article

Interim Head Coach Perry Fewell says Cam Newton is at home recovering after successful foot surgery.

"I can tell you it was successful and he's back home in Atlanta," Fewell said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "That's about as much as I know."

Fewell says there's currently no timetable on his return. Newton was ruled out 'indefinitely' with a Lisfranc injury in September.

"No timeline, I'm just day-to-day waiting for information to come out of that," Fewell said. "I know he's resting right now and that's the protocol from our training staff."

There has been turmoil over the quarterback position with Carolina suffering five straight losses.

If the Panthers decide to move on from Cam Newton this offseason, they can save $19 million under the salary cap by trading or cutting him. But this also means they will need to have a plan in place.

Some are calling for the team to give rookie Will Grier some play time, but Fewell said Monday that the team is sticking with Kyle Allen this week against the Seattle Seahawks because he give the team the best chance to win, although he has struggled with his decision-making and turnovers.

Wednesday's roster showed that Greg Olsen, who missed the last game against the Falcons due to a concussion, was limited in practice.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan also returned to the practice field Wednesday. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in the week 4 game against Houston. Fewell says he's glad to have Hogan back on the field.

"He just came back today," Fewell said. "We'll evaluate him day-to-day, we'll see how sore he is tomorrow and the trainers will engage with us on his progress as far as that's concerned, but it's good to have him back out there."

On his own part, Fewell says taking on the role of interim head coach has been difficult, but that he's had a smooth weeks and knows what to expect this upcoming weekend.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE

The Panthers will play the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 15. You can catch the game on FOX 46 WJZY at 1 p.m.