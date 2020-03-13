Fewer travelers, increased efforts to combat coronavirus at Charlotte Douglas

Charlotte Douglas International Airport looked nearly empty at times on Thursday as more travelers opt to stay home.

The day after President Trump issued a European travel ban, which exempts US citizens, several passengers were seen wearing masks and even gloves. American Airlines announced it will issue refunds and waive change fees for passengers who purchased tickets before March 1 for travel through April 30.

“If your travel plans are disrupted,” said American Airlines president Robert Isom in a video recorded statement, “we’ll continue to make sure you’re accommodated and taken care of during this period of uncertainty.”

Airline officials could not say how many flights will need to be canceled over the next 30 days. Three daily American Airlines flights at Charlotte Douglas, all to Germany, will be impacted when the ban goes into effect Friday: two to Frankfurt and one to Munich. The airline says it is reducing domestic flights by 7.5 percent and international summer travel by 10 percent in response to decreased travel demand.

FOX 46 wanted to talk with a travel agent to see what impact this is having. At least a half dozen told us they were too busy to talk. One travel agent said she was watching her “livelihood go down the drain.”

Airport officials just found out about the new restrictions.

“I found out last night watching it on TV,” said city Aviation Director Brent Cagle.

Signs at the airport warn travelers about COVID-19, telling them to “STOP THE SPREAD OF GERMS” by urging passengers to “practice good personal hygiene, to include social distancing.”

To help combat the outbreak, airport officials say they are hiring more cleaning staff, ordering additional hand sanitizing stations and increasing cleaning at checkpoints.

At a news conference Thursday, county health officials urged those most at risk to not travel.

“We’re recommending anyone who is 65 and older, regardless of whether they have compromised immune systems or underlying conditions to think seriously about their exposure in the community,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “And, unfortunately, that probably includes travel at this point in time.”

Anyone with a weakened or compromised immune system is also urged to avoid situations where they might come into contact with the virus.

