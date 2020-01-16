Fifth arrest made in attempted robbery of off-duty CMPD officer

article

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to the attempted robbery of an off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer back in December.

Arthur Tyrone Mitchell, 22, was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 16 by the Violent Crime Apprehension Unit and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.

Mitchell is the fifth person to be charged in connection to the attempted robbery of CMPD Officer Emily Bishop and her husband around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 in the 2700 block of Waterford Tide Loop.

According to CMPD, Officer Emily Bishop who was off-duty at the time, and her husband, were approached by several suspects who tried to rob the couple at gunpoint. Authorities said Officer Bishop pulled out her department-issued gun and fired her weapon. The group returned fire before fleeing the area.

OFF-DUTY CMPD OFFICER SHOOTS, INJURES 17 YEAR ODL SUSPECT DURING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN SOUTH CHARLOTTE

A 17-year-old male suspect was injured during the exchange and was transported to the hospital at that time, CMPD said. Upon his release from the hospital he was arrested and charged.

Mitchell is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Advertisement

This remains an ongoing and active investigation.