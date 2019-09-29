Fight between in-laws turns deadly in Lancaster

article

A man was found shot to death on Saturday in Lancaster and his brother-in-law is being charged with his murder , authorities are saying.

Officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim near 1639 Franandel Road in Lancaster around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival Tony Gladden, 47, was found on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Medic began treating Gladden and he was taken by helicopter to Atrium Health CMC where he was pronounced dead.

After interviewing witnesses Lancaster Police have charge Gladden's brother-in-law, Lancaster resident Manly Thompson, 43, in his murder. Thompson had left the home shortly after the shooting, but a short while later returned to the home and was taken into custody.

“This was an unfortunate incident of violence between family members, and our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Although Thompson was taken into custody within minutes of the shooting, our investigation will continue and hopefully will lead us to the cause of this tragedy.”