Fight inside of South End Bojangles turns deadly, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for those responsible after a fight inside a South End Bojangles Sunday turned deadly.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Boulevard near South Tryon Street after a person was shot just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

CMPD tells FOX 46 a verbal altercation began inside of the Bojangles and spilled outside into the parking lot. At least one suspect shot the victim in the parking lot, according to a restaurant employee. The suspect then fled the scene.

Another eyewitness told FOX 46 that they saw a woman running and leaving in an SUV. They say the suspect left in a newer model white Nissan Rogue headed toward Interstate-77. Multiple people were inside the car, so there is no individual suspect description at this time, police said.

CMPD was talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video on Sunday. No other information has been released at this time.