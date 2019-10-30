Find your spooky spirit at Concord Halloween House

Halloween is just days away and spooky decorations line many streets, but there aren't many as spooky as the "Halloween House" on Union Street in Concord.

Every year, homeowner Richard Milan sets up a spectacular display filled with ghouls, goblins, zombies, and some other favorites.

"The dinosaur... the skeleton", said a group of children visiting the display.

Neighbors love the festive display. Diego Lopez, who lives down the street from Milan, says that the display grows in size every year. It also brings the community out.

"I see a lot of people mingling, getting together, talking, enjoying, and taking pictures and videos. It's a little get-together at night," Lopez said.

If you want to check out the Halloween House for yourself, visit Union Street in Downtown Concord.