Fire at Gastonia apartment complex suspected to be arson

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a case of arson at an apartment complex off East Garrison Boulevard that happened Friday evening.

The fire started at the Grier Apartments at 1929 E. Garrison Blvd. Police have not named any potential suspects but said the damage is estimated to be nearly $250,000.

“You’re jeopardizing and compromising the livelihood of the people that live here,” tenant Muata Nyahuma said.

Grier Apartments is being sold and a number of the units, including the one with the most significant fire damage, are vacant.

Still, a number of people who are still living at Grier told FOX 46 the vacant units have been a hot-spot for homeless people to stay in.

“It’s significant enough where we have people taking advantage of abandoned apartments,” Nyahuma said.

Police have not said whether or not homeless people could be involved in this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.