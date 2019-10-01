Fire at historic Balls Creek Campground 'suspicious,' investigators say

A massive fire that ripped through dozens of cabins Sunday at a historic campground in Catawba County is being considered suspicious by investigators.

The cause of the fire that destroyed at least 40 tents (cabins) and damaged several others at the Balls Creek Campground has not yet been determined, according to Catawba County Emergency management.

Scene of the damage at Balls Creek Campground Monday, Sept. 30

More than 14 fire departments responded to the historic Balls Creek Campground Sunday for reports of a large fire. the fire was eventually brought under control a few hours later.

Of the 295 cabins at the campground, the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that 40 tents (cabins) were destroyed and nine others sustained some level of damage. The total number of structures on the property is 303, including common area buildings and bathrooms, they said.



Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, the investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

The joint task force team took samples from the blaze and sent them the ATF Crime Lab.

"The task force considers this fire to be suspicious and the cause is currently undetermined," according to a news release.



Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-5241.