Fire at historic campground may have been intentionally set, sparked by feud between local high schools

A massive fire that broke out Sunday at a historic campground in Catawba County may have been intentionally set and related to animosity between students at Bandys High School and Maiden High School, according to Catawba County Emergency Management.

The fire, which destroyed 40 tents and damaged nine others, happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Balls Creek Campground.

More than 14 fire departments responded, some from Iredell and Lincoln counties, and worked together to extinguish the large blaze.

Currently, the Catawba County Fire Marshal's Office and Sheriff's Office are investigating the rumor that students from both Bandys and Maiden set the fire. "The task force is investigating this allegation, which as of the time of this release, has neither been corroborated nor refuted," they said.

The public is cautioned that this allegation is only one piece of the broader investigation which has many facets, the sheriff's office said.

The task force considers this fire to be suspicious and the cause remains undermined. Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-5241.