Fire heavily damages Salisbury home, 2 people displaced

article

Two people are without a home after a fire heavily damaged a house Thursday morning in Salisbury, according to Rowan County fire officials.

The house fire broke out before 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at a residence located at 3367 W. Innes Street.

As firefighters got to the scene they observed heavy fire coming from the roof. Multiple fire departments assisted in getting the fire under control.

Two adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.