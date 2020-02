article

A fire destroyed a house that was about 100-years-old in Gaston County, according to the Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 along Maple Leaf Lane in Bessemer City.

The Gaston County Fire Marshal tells FOX 46 the house was known to be vacant, but they're unsure if anyone was inside when the start started.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.