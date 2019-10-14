Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at east Charlotte apartment complex

Emergency crews were battling a large two-alarm fire early Monday morning at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex located at 6600 Black Yateswood Drive, fire officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames. The apartment complex was under renovations. The building does not house any current residents, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported. The fire was declared under control around 6:55 a.m. Monday.

FROM THE SCENE IN EAST CHARLOTTE:

Advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.