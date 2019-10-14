Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at east Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Emergency crews are battling a large two-alarm fire early Monday morning at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.
The fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex located at 6600 Black Yateswood Drive, fire officials said.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames.
FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on their way to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.