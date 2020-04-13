Firefighters rescue person after large tree falls on south Charlotte apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Firefighters rescued a person after a large tree fell on a south Charlotte apartment building Monday morning.
The rescue happened at an apartment located on Countrymens Court.
According to Medic, a person was trapped inside the building. They were rescued by emergency personnel and transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.
Check back for updates on this developing story throughout the morning.