Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters rescue person after large tree falls on south Charlotte apartment

Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Firefighters rescued a person after a large tree fell on a south Charlotte apartment building Monday morning. 

The rescue happened at an apartment located on Countrymens Court. 

According to Medic, a person was trapped inside the building. They were rescued by emergency personnel and transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries. 

Check back for updates on this developing story throughout the morning. 