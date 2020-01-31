Firefighters rescue woman with prosthetic leg from house fire in south Charlotte

article

A family of four is being assisted by the American Red Cross following an early morning house fire in south Charlotte, fire officials tell FOX 46.

The fire broke out around 5:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 in the 3800 block of Stokes Avenue.

As firefighters got to the scene, they observed heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the home. One woman, who wears a prosthetic leg, had to be carried from the home by firefighters. There was no time to grab her prosthetic, fire officials said.

Twenty-three firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene to assist Friday morning.

The cause and origin of the fire remain remain under investigation at this time.