Firefighters take extra precautions on calls amid COVID-19 pandemic

It's not just sliding down a poll and slipping into uniform: The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way firefighters respond to medical calls.

Firefighters at Station 10 in Charlotte say fighting viruses and outbreaks isn't new to them.

Many of them have worked at this station for more than a decade.

Information is key especially when fighting an invisible enemy. For firefighters details determine how they're responding to medical calls.

"'Do you have a fever do you have flu-like symptoms?’ And if you answer yes to any of those questions that information is transferred to the firefighters responding and at that point, we will put on another level of protection possibly a gown, goggles, a mask and gloves,” one of the firefighters at Station 10 told FOX 46.

When a patient has COVID-19 firefighters where a splash suit. If that information is unknown they may choose to have one person in full personal protective equipment, check on the patient then communicate with the team what gear is necessary.

"Sometimes we will put our own lives in jeopardy to save someone else it's just the nature of the job. You sign up to be a first responder or work in the healthcare field you also understand that you're going to place yourself in danger or harm's way but it's just something we learn to deal with and hope the good lord will protect us."

Taking off PPE is a process in itself. Firefighters unzip themselves or each other, place the gear in a contamination bag, sanitize their hands and clean the gear. An invisible enemy presents danger just like a blazing fire forcing the team to lean on each other.

"Most of the time we lean on each other. Like I said we're a big family and being that we're together 24 hours, we live, eat, we're together. So it's more like you sit down around the kitchen table and you just talk about. That's just how we deal with it.”

