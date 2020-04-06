Firefighters thank hospital workers for tireless fight against coronavirus
(FOX 8) - New York City firefighters thanked healthcare heroes in a major way for their tireless dedication in the fight against the coronavirus, WABC reports.
Dozens of firefighters turned out on Friday to greet healthcare workers with lights, sirens, and applause, thanking them for their hard work treating those with coronavirus.
The standing ovation comes just hours after New York's death toll surpassed that of those lost on Sept. 11.