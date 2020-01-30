Firefighters use 'jaws of life' to rescue driver in Fort Mill wreck

article

Firefighters used the 'jaws of life' to rescue a driver following a rollover multi-vehicle wreck Thursday morning in Fort Mill.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 along Springfield Pkwy and AO Jones Blvd. Crews were observed working quickly to remove a driver from a damaged vehicle.

Thankfully, the driver was not seriously injured. The person was seen by FOX 46 crews out of the car and walking.

Both directions of travel were blocked Thursday morning. The intersection has since reopened. No word on what caused the crash.

