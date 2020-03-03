First case of coronavirus confirmed in NC

article

The first case of COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Wake County in North Carolina, according to the Governor's office.

The information was released just after 3 p.m. Tuesday stating that a North Carolina person is 'presumptively positive' and will later be confirmed by a lab at the Centers for Disease Control.

"I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared. Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur," said Gov. Roy Cooper.

The patient is a resident of Wake County and recently traveled to Washington state where they were exposed to the virus at a long-term health care facility where a coronavirus outbreak has been reported.

Statement from Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) released Tuesday:

“The health and well-being of North Carolinians is my top priority, and I’m working to make sure Congress comes together on a bipartisan basis to provide billions of dollars in federal assistance to combat the coronavirus and protect North Carolinians. I’m in close communication with Vice President Pence and other federal leaders, and I will do everything I can to continue supporting our state’s medical institutions, universities, and health care systems, which are some of the best in the world and have a proven track record in treating infectious diseases.”

The state government says Tuesday's case is isolated and that coronavirus is not widespread in North Carolina.

It is advised, however, that North Carolinians continue to take preventative measures including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.