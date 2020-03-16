First coronavirus case in Iredell CO., health officials say

article

The first case of the coronavirus in Iredell County is being reported on Monday, health officials said in a statement.

The local health department says it was informed on Monday and that results from the test have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The patient is in isolation at home and being monitored. It is unclear how the patient got the virus.

Prior to this release 33 cases have been confirmed throughout the state including four in Mecklenburg and one in Cabarrus counties.