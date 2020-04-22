First NC inmate to die from COVID-19, NCDPS says

article

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate.

The offender was located at Pender Correctional Institution in Burgaw, north of Wilmington.

The inmate was a male in his late 50's with underlying health conditions.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”

Officials say the man expressed symptoms beginning on April 8 and was immediately isolated. He was then hospitalized and died on Tuesday.