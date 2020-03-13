First responders take extra precaution as possibility of dealing with COVID-19 patients grows

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, there were 17 confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina and 12 in South Carolina.

First responders in our area are responsible to themselves, each other, their families and the community and keeping themselves illness-free starts with following specific protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and adapting to change.

"Our response protocol is a living breathing document right now. So looking at COVID and recognizing that it's a fluid situation. Anything can change at any given time,” Battalion Chief Matt Westover said.

The Mecklenburg County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Hospitals, first responders, health officials and leaders are working collectively to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"So it's always easier to protect yourself from the dangers that you do see. It's always that way, but just like with any new illness it's the unknown, it's the unseen thing that is, that you're not aware of that you get complacent,” said Westover.

That's especially true for those on the front lines. Firefighters are taking extra precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to the public, themselves and their families.

"We're operating under what the CDC is recommending for response and its goggles, it's a respirator, a splash gown and gloves."

Their personal protective equipment is mostly disposable except for their goggles which are cleaned and sterilized.

"If somebody sees our responders in that PPE then they need to just understand that it's really to stop the spread of it."

We can help our first responders by following common sense and using practical prevention tips set by the CDC to help stop the spread. If you feel sick call your doctor to report your symptoms and establish how they want to proceed with isolation. Remember to only use 911 for serious emergency situations.