First responders taking new precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

First responders are putting their health at risk responding to hundreds of calls every day.

On Monday, Rock Hill police say two people working at the department tested positive for COVID-19.

Huntersville firefighters had on layers of protective gear was worn for a medical call over the weekend for a possible COVID-19 patient.

For CMPD officers, measures are in place even for calls not related to COVID-19.

You can see officers appear to spray themselves down with a disinfectant at a police investigation. CMPD also picked up donated masks Monday for those working within department walls.

"What these masks will do today we picked up and were donated, we are going to put these in our communication center and that enhances the safety of our workers."

Right now, two CMPD officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 14 are in quarantine.

"We have gloves. We have the masks, goggles, protective aprons that we use depending on the situation and circumstances we make sure officers are using those in an appropriate manor."

That was Chief Deputy Jeff Estes talking about preventative measures last week. Before two officers tested positive. CMPD tells FOX 46, the protocol remains the same this week.

Officers are getting their temperature checked before starting their shift.

On March 25, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to CMPD and all county police departments, reminding them to provide officers with protective equipment and requesting officers stop responding to non-emergency calls.

