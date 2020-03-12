Flag honoring Marine vanishes off Fort Mill front porch

A mother honoring her son who just joined the Marines tells FOX 46 she was dumbfounded when her military flag went missing from her front porch.

Patriotism is prominent outside Tamara King’s home in Fort Mill. A marine style American flag flies above the door and a similar flag hangs in her garden. Last week she noticed her garden flag was missing.

"This is our property. Things just don't walk away,” said King.

King drove around the neighborhood searching, quickly coming to the realization that the flag didn't just blow away.

"Why would somebody steal the flag,” said King.

What you see out front of her home now is a replacement flag. The location near the front porch hasn’t changed.

"It's just feet from our door,” said King.

If stealing from a front porch isn't brazen enough, the flag is was to honor king's son PFC Landon King, who graduated from the academy in October.

"Before he went into boot camp I gotta tell you we could not be more proud,” said King. “We are not putting it [the flag] out there to display for the heck of it. It really has significance to us. It's very important, very meaningful. Not just because of our son, but because of all the Marines out there and all of our military.”

Although the flag has been replaced, King hopes whoever took it in the first place finds it in their heart to return it, no questions asked.