Fleeing armed robbery suspect crashes on I-77, police say

An armed robbery that resulted in a high speed chase on I-77 ended with a big crash Monday, police say.

CMPD began searching for suspects in an apparent armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. After locating the vehicle officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at a light but the car fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect entered onto I77 southbound and ended up crashing just north of I85.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what the initial robbery incident was.

This remains an active and open investigation.