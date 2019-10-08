Flight attendant may have exposed passengers to Hepatitis A

More than a dozen people may have been exposed to hepatitis A on a recent flight bound for Charlotte, health officials say.

News outlets report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it was notified on Oct. 1 that a flight attendant had a confirmed case.

American Airlines says 18 Charlotte-area passengers who were on the flight from San Francisco to Charlotte Sept. 21 have been contacted. Rebecca Carter, spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg County Health Department, says those passengers have since been vaccinated.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and will coordinate with them on any required health and safety-related measures," American Airlines said in a statement.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by contaminated food or water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.