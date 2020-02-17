Flight departing Charlotte Douglas forced to return due to possible mechanial issue

article

A flight leaving Charlotte Douglas Airport had to return for an emergency landing due to a possible mechanical issue, according to an airline spokesperson.

According to American Airlines, flight 1115 from Charlotte to Philadelphia took off at 3:34 p.m. and touched down back in Charlotte at 3:45 p.m. It was taxied to the gate and officials are looking into the incident.

There were 183 passengers and seven crew members onboard the flight. Passengers are being put on a replacement aircraft and will re-depart shortly, American Airlines says.

No other information has been released concerning the mechanical issue or the amount of time it will take for passengers to depart.

