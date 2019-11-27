'Flights will be near capacity.' CLT expects big crowds for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Thanksgiving holiday travel kicks off this week at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Airlines report flights will be near capacity. Transportation industry experts are expecting a record-breaking holiday travel season.

Traditionally the busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday and Monday after, CLT Airport says. The Airport is expecting more than 30,000 people to begin and end (originating passengers) their travels at CLT on each of those days.

Originating passengers are those who use CLT’s parking facilities and security checkpoints. Charlotte-Douglas usually averages 26,000 to 27,000 daily originating passengers. The Airport says they also serve more than 100,000 daily connecting passengers.

To ensure a smooth traveling experience, CLT Airport says passengers should plan ahead, be prepared and arrive early to the Airport. Be aware, roadways around the terminal will be congested.

Parking will be in high demand Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, December 1 and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Long Term parking typically reaches capacity first, they said. Be sure to visit parking.charlotteairport.com to view CLT’s real-time parking map or call 704-359-5555 to hear the latest parking conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Hourly Deck for picking up and dropping off passengers. It’s steps from the terminal, helps alleviate traffic on the curbside and the first hour is free, they said.

For more helpful information, check out CLT's Thanksgiving travel tips, by clicking here.