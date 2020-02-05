Flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible across NC on Thursday

Mild and unsettled weather is expected Wednesday with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers.

A cold front will slowly move across the area on Thursday and bring heavy rain and storms along with it. The potential for heavy rainfall is high with three to four inches possible in spots.

On top of those heavy showers stronger storms will develop during the evening hours with gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible. The FOX 46 weather team has declared Thursday a 'First Alert Weather Day' since the weather will highly impact your day.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 62

Thursday: 100 percent chance showers and storms. Hi: 69 Lo: 45

Friday: Partly sunny. 20 percent storms. Hi: 52 Lo: 33

Download the FOX 46 weather app to stay weather aware. The weekend looks quieter and cooler with highs in the 50s.