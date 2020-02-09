Floods hit Lincoln Co. classic car restoration business

In just seven minutes, floods surrounded this classic car restoration business in Lincoln County.

“Instant chaos, instant chaos is definitely how I would describe it,” said Clay Vassey, a family friend.

This weekend, the long cleanup process is underway for Rod &Truck Design in Lincolnton. Everywhere you look the impact of Thursday's storms on display.

“Six weeks to six months – it just depends how long it takes. It’s just restoring all the cars that they have already been in the process of restoring,” said Vassey.

Clay says there were real emotions from the owner when they first realized the extent of the damage.

“It was tears. Two of the guys were just talking to each other and they hugged. You don't get that from guys like this and they definitely don’t show it in public,” said Vassey.

Clay says the business has easily lost at least $300K in just car repairs and with a lot more cleanup to be done, Clay is calling on the community to help the shop get back on their feet as soon as possible.

“Any kind of donation, any kind of assistance. Anyone that has some kind of a tie with a company that would be similar to this with new or used products that can just can help them get up and going they would be extremely grateful for that,” he said.